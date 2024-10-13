Mumbai Police said that two more accused are still absconding in this case. According to the police, the two accused were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique.

Mumbai police presented the two accused in the Baba Siddique firing case, Gurmail Singh and Dharmraj Singh Kashyap in Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Sunday. Police have demanded 14 days of police custody for both the accused for further investigation.

Additionally, Police have also recovered 28 live cartridges in possession of the accused. Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night. Following the incident, Mumbai police apprehended two accused Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

Mumbai Police said that two more accused are still absconding in this case. According to the police, the two accused were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique. The death of Baba Siddique has caused a political storm in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackrey attacked the Maharashtra government saying, "Whether it is the arrest of accused in Baba Siddique's murder or encounter of Akshay Shinde (rape accused). Suspicions are being raised on every act of this govt and this is not a good thing. We are not sure who are these arrested accused. They (Maharashtra govt) are keeping tabs on our movements but are not watching the criminals."

Siddique, after being associated with Congress for the last 35 years joined NCP eight months ago. Meanwhile, Baba Siddique's village in Sheikhpurdil, Bihar, mourned his demise and expressed concerns over the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

The villagers said that despite living in Mumbai, Siddique used to frequently visit Gopalganj and had 40 institutions running in the name of his father, Abdur Rahim Trust.

As per the villagers, Siddiqui also visited Gopalganj during Covid-19 and distributed a large amount of relief material to the people including sanitizers, masks and PPE kits. Siddique's nephew said that the family could not believe the news of the death.

"When we heard about the incident, we could not believe it. How could such a big political leader, who has been so helpful to other people and a big-hearted person be shot dead? If he could be shot dead, then what would be the situation of the common people? This raises several questions for the Maharashtra government. I demand strict action on the culprits," he told ANI.

