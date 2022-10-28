'Abhang': Two 13-year-old Gurugram school students form group to empower acid attack survivors | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

In order to aid acid attack survivors in their recovery and help them become financially independent, two 13-year-old students from Gurugram's Shri Ram School formed an group. The situation of the courageous survivors inspired Kabir Kohli and his classmate Anahita Kapoor, who together founded "Abhang" (unbroken).

The suffering, emotional distress, and financial difficulties these survivors endure simply because of a heinous act by another person are unimaginable, stated the 13-year-old Kabir Kohli. While they had a strategy in mind, Anahita Kapoor, a classmate of Kohli's, said carrying it out wasn't as easy.

To assist them 'Abhang' (unbroken) was created, said student of Shri Ram School in Gurugram. Kohli claimed that he first learned about acid attack survivors, their difficulties, the expense of their care, the loss of their schooling, the inability to access medical facilities, and the prolonged legal process through an internship.

Initially, students were planning to build a cloud kitchen where survivors could bake and cook, Kapoor revealed. But after a few meetings with survivors, they discovered that some of the survivors couldn't take heat.

"Our plan is to create a self-sustaining and scalable business in the makeup industry. As part of this was have begun the process of raising funds, connecting with malls for space for kiosks, getting survivors trained in make-up skills," she said.

The pair organised a makeup session for eight acid attack survivors earlier this month, and they are already in discussions with various cosmetics companies to assist them in setting up booths where they may sell their products.

(With inputs from PTI)