Twitterati call for #BoycottMyntra for old 'anti-Hindu' poster it didn't even make

New Delhi: e-Commerce retailer Myntra has again made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time, a five-year-old poster is haunting the company which it didn't even create. However, the anti-Hindu poster has made it to Twitter's trending list with users calling for 'Boycotting Myntra'.

The poster in question first appeared on the internet in August 2016 after an agency called ScrollDroll created an advertisement for Myntra. The poster illustrates the Draupadi Cheerharan scene from Mahabharat where Lord Krishna is looking for 'extra long' sarees on the Myntra app while Dushasana was pulling her saree.

Calling it anti-Hindu, Indians saw the poster in very poor taste. Myntra tried to stay clear off the controversy, saying that it did not create the artwork and not does it endorse it.

We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. https://t.co/EWyWUEsky5 — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

pulled down the illustration and apologized publicly for the same. Myntra does not endorse it. We will be pursuing (2/3) August 26, 2016

legal action against them for using our brand. (3/3) — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

"We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. This creative was done and posted by a third party (ScrollDroll) without our knowledge or approval. They have already pulled down the illustration and apologized publicly for the same. Myntra does not endorse it. We will be pursuing legal action against them for using our brand," Myntra said in a Twitter thread.

However, things did not go in the retailer's favour and Twitterati started calling for its boycott with the hashtag #BoycottMyntra and #UninstallMyntra trending on the microblogging website.

This is not an ad, it is a direct insult to Hinduism & Hindu’s everywhere. It’s time to send a message loud & clear: Anti-Hindu propaganda will no longer be met with passivity. It will be met with action. #BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/EThpeT0xrL — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) August 22, 2021