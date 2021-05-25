Bihar man angry with CM Nitish Kumar for this BIZARRE reason, says CM will feel sorry

Remember Pankaj Gupta, the man from Bihar, who appealed to Chief Minister Nitish to impose a ban on weddings during the lockdown, so that his girlfriend's wedding could be stopped. However, his wish couldn’t be fulfilled because of which he again messaged the Chief Minister, in a way 'cursing him'.

CM Nitish Kumar on Monday (May 24) announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state. He tweeted, “In the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the state had imposed a 3-week long lockdown. Today, after a meeting with ministers and official authorities, it was concluded that the lockdown is showing positive results and the spread of the virus has been contained. So, the meeting body has decided to extend the lockdown for one more week that is till 1 June 2021.

After this tweet, the furious lover, Pankaj Gupta tagged Nitish Kumar and started to tweet saying, “Please do not do all this to hide your shortcomings. I had requested you to stop the wedding of my girlfriend. You couldn’t even do such a trivial task. Aren’t you ashamed to call yourself Chief Minister? Today, my girlfriend has become someone else’s wife and you couldn’t do anything to stop it.”

Adding to the tweet thread he wrote, “Sir, you are a failed CM. You should resign from your post. I had requested you immensely on 19 May 2021 to stop the wedding of my girlfriend. But, you never responded to my appeal and she couldn’t get married to me because I am unemployed. You are cursed by me.”