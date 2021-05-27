Concerned about India staff's safety, says Twitter after police visit to its offices

A day after WhatsApp filed a case against the Indian government on the new IT rules, Twitter said on Thursday (May 27) that it was worried about the safety of its employees in India. The police had visited Twitter's office as part of an investigation related to the social media firm's tagging of some posts as manipulated. To this, Twitter said, "Have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police."

"Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proven vital for the public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," the Twitter spokesperson said.

"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve. We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules. We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public,” he added.

On May 24, the Delhi Police had visited Twitters offices in Delhi and Gurugram and served it notices. "The Delhi police team went to Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous," the police had said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell asked Twitter to explain the rationale and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media.

"The Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from Twitter on the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as 'manipulative'. It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such," the Police said in the notice sent to Twitter.

"This information is relevant to the enquiry. The Special Cell, which is conducting the enquiry, wants to find out the truth. Twitter, which has claimed to know the underlying truth, should clarify," the notice added.

On May 18, the BJP slammed Congress for an alleged "toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic". Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant the "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization's (WHO) instructions.

However, the Congress denied the allegations and wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, party leader BL Santhosh and others for alleging that they had shared "forged and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest" and to "divert attention from Modi government's failure in providing necessary aid to people amidst the current pandemic".

The complaint was made after remarks by BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading "false, negative news and stirring up discontent".