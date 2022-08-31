Twitter planned to generate revenue by monetising porn on its platform: Report

According to reports by the Verge, Twitter planned to monetize sexual content on its platform this year by enabling adult content producers to quickly turn a profit by selling memberships on the microblogging network.



By enabling adult creators to use its platform in the spring of 2022, Twitter was reportedly going to challenge the adult creator website OnlyFans.



Since publishing pornography is not against Twitter's rules, some adult creators still use it to promote their OnlyFans profiles.



A "Red Team" of 84 employees found that Twitter cannot effectively detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) if adult content is allowed to be broadcasted on its platform.



Additionally, Twitter lacked the resources necessary to confirm that users and producers of pornographic content were older than 18.



The project at Twitter was abandoned as a result of the Red Team's discoveries.



The Red Team discovered that Twitter was unable to reliably identify widespread non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation.



As a result, the project was permanently delayed in May after Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared his intention to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, according to a report published late on Tuesday.



"Allowing creators to begin putting their content behind a paywall would mean that even more, illegal material would make its way to Twitter -- and more of it would slip out of view. Twitter had few effective tools available to find it," the report said.



Twitter generates less than $5 billion in income annually than a corporation like Google, which generated $257 billion in sales in 2016.



Although Google and Meta have more advanced technologies to detect CSAM, these techniques are still not completely full-proof.



"Twitter has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation. We aggressively fight online child sexual abuse and have invested significantly in technology and tools to enforce our policy", Twitter, which is engaged in litigation with Musk after he called off the $44 billion purchase agreement due to the presence of bots, said this.