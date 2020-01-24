Headlines

Twitter launches India gate emoji shrouded in Tricolour to celebrate 71st Republic day

Twitter India has specifically designed an emoji of India Gate lit up in tricolours which will be tweeted by President Ram Nath Kovind's twitter handle on January 25 during his address to the nation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2020, 09:36 PM IST

A custom made emoji has been launched by Twitter India on Friday to celebrate India's 71st Republic day.

Twitter India has specifically designed an emoji of India Gate lit up in tricolours which will be tweeted by  President Ram Nath Kovind's twitter handle on January 25 during his address to the nation. 

The emoji will be available in English and ten other Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi. It will remain live till January 30.

"We believe that the 2020 Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate and participate in the public conversation," IANS quoted Mahima Kaul as saying.

It is the fifth year of the social media platform's support to Republic day in India with an emoji.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. 

CCTV cameras will be installed in strategic places and thousands of security personnel will keep a strong vigil to prevent any security lapses. On Republic Day, a total of 48 Company Paramilitary, 17,000 Delhi Police personnel, 2,700 Delhi Police personnel in plainclothes will monitor.

Necessary liaison and rehearsals have been made with other crack units like the National Security Guard (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), and the ITBP.  All the agencies will be working in close coordination with each other.

The security arrangement has been done in layers, with the first three layers of the security being handled by the Delhi Police, under the direct supervision of the two additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). The Delhi Police, in its three layers of security, will secure the New Delhi border.

In the first layer, the police will check the passes of the people going through that route.

In the second layer, the vehicles will be checked.

And in the third layer, there will be physical checking.

