Twitter in rage after Sanjay Raut calls Kangana Ranaut 'Haramkhor Ladki'; Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza condemn politician

The feud between veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to have reached its pinnacle as Twitter was seen displeased over the politician's comment about the actress when he called her 'Haramkhor Ladki' in an earlier interview with a journalist.

Several prominent personalities, including some of who had disagreed with Kangana in the past, took to Twitter to voice their contention with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement and reminded the veteran Maharashtra politician that sexist and misogynist remarks are not valid comebacks in 2020 anymore.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) and its chief Rekha Sharma has also taken a strict stance against the politician and condemned his language 'abusing and threatening' the actress.

People must listen to the language of @rautsanjay61 who is abusing and threatening to @KanganaTeam. @DGPMaharashtra you need to provide proper security to Kangana whenever she comes to state.@HMOIndia @PMOIndia https://t.co/iNiZ3bPPlP — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 5, 2020

Other prominent 'liberal' faces on Twitter, who have disagreed with Kangana frequently, however, came to the actress' defense this time because nothing justifies sexist remarks by a man in power.

Actress Swara Bhasker noted that 'feminism' of the right-wing is hypocritical since they frequently abuse Bhasker herself, however, she stood firm in her feminist ideals herself and said that such vile language should not be used against any woman.

@HashTagCricket I will believe in the ‘feminism’ of the right wing the day they stop abusing me. That said, such words should not be used against any woman... @rautsanjay61 pic.twitter.com/d6EmoZZaK2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2020

Dia Mirza also called out the politician. She tweeted, "Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir, you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologize for using such language."

Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language. https://t.co/6uY3AObCcw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha simply wrote, "No. You can't call a woman Haramkhor. Not done. Not cool."

May be the real answer was that it was Maharashtra that opened its doors for the children of Kashmiri Pandits in colleges. That quota still continues. Such is the magnanimity of the city of Mumbai. https://t.co/gWLxMdBld4 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 5, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut herself posted a video response addressed to Sanjay Raut and said that she has the freedom of speech to voice dissent and her opinions freely in this country because she is a strong, independent woman. She also announced her return to Mumbai on September 9, even amid all the alleged threats that she received from Shiv Sena supporters.

The Panga star, who has been broiled in controversy after making shocking revelations and remarks in the ongoing probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently took to her verified Twitter handle, in response to an abusive comment that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reportedly made about her in a recent interview.

Earlier, in a tweet on Friday, Kangana openly challenging all those threatening her, to stop her from returning to Mumbai. She wrote, "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (sic)."

The tweet came after the actor had accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of openly threatening her to never return to Mumbai, adding Mumbai looked like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.

Kangana's tweet read, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

For the uninformed, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it."

Meanwhile, in an interview to Zee News, Sanjay Raut had said, "We don't give threats to anyone, we believe in taking action. Those who are making comparisons with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), don't know anything about Pok. We will not tolerate anything demeaning about Mumbai and Maharashtra." Raut further added, "Mumbai police has risked its own life and saved the citizens at the time of 26/11 terror attacks. Even in 1992 blasts also protected the city and people living in it. Several Mumbai police officers have lost their lives and made sacrifices during the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak."

Kangana, who has recently been seen indulging in ugly Twitter spats with fellow industry members, blocking a few and making accusations against others, earlier openly challenged ‘Bollywood’s movie mafia gang’ and raised her voice against ‘nepotism’, ‘nepokids’, unfair treatment to ‘outsiders’ and most recently, alleged that use of drugs was a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood house parties.