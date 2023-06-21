‘Twitter has no choice but…’: Elon Musk meets PM Modi in New York, opens up on India plans

Elon Musk meets PM Modi in New York (Photo - PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first state visit to the United States, meeting several businessmen and notable personalities in New York, one of which is current Twitter CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, who expressed his desire to expand his market to India.

Apart from expressing plans to bring his business Tesla to India, Elon Musk also talked about the future of the microblogging site Twitter in the country after his meeting with PM Modi, saying that the social networking platform will now have to comply with the guidelines of the Indian government.

Addressing the media after his meeting with the Indian prime minister, Elon Musk said that Twitter has “no choice” but to comply with the social media guidelines set by the Indian government, otherwise the multi-billion dollar platform will soon be shut down.

"The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that". Musk said this while talking about the allegations leveled by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey against the Indian government under PM Modi, saying that he was threatened that Twitter will be shut down.

Elon Musk also talked about bringing Tesla cars to India soon, saying that there is great potential in the country.

Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said, as per PTI reports.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future," Musk said. He said that India is a great market for solar investments while expanding on his talks with PM Modi.

(With PTI inputs)

