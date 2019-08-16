Twitter hails PM Narendra Modi appeal to tour 15 places

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given some major travel goals for Indian nationals – visit 15 destinations by 2022. "I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.

There is a "huge" scope to improve our tourism sector and India has much to offer, PM Modi on Thursday said during his I-Day speech.

Adding that international footfall will increase if domestic tourism increases, the PM said, "Even if there are no hotels or infra, I urge people to visit local destinations. Not only it will create job opportunities for the youth, but also it will boost tourism."

"Let us make local products attractive so that more export hubs may emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

After PM's appeal, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Many hailed PM's vision and also came out with suggestions.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant too thanked PM for emphasising every Indian must try discover India. "Here's a glimpse of the unique beauty & charm of India captured in this fascinating "Incredible India" film. Do watch it on #Vimeo," Kant tweeted.

Huge scope to improve tourism: Modi