Twitter back in India and Asia after hour-long outage

Popular social networking website Twitter is back and working after an outage of almost an hour.

Several users were unable to interact on its site and complained on the website DownDetector of not being able to access the platform.

According to reports, Twitter started facing issues at around 8 PM IST.

Along with the web version, Twitter app for iPhone and Android was also facing problems.

Users predominantly in India, Malaysia and Indonesia were affected by the outage according to DownDetector, which had registered 2855 complaints by around 8.30 pm. DownDetector is a site that offers real-time status and outage information.

The problem was mainly with the desktop users though twitter app users also reported the issue.

Previously on October 1, a few hours after Twitter was reported to be down in several parts of the world, including India with the homepage refusing to load, the company said that they have "fixed" it now.

Earlier in July this year, Twitter announced the strengthening of security measures during the investigation of the hacker attack, significantly restricting access to its internal systems.

Among the victims of the hack were former US Vice-President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, billionaires Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, many others. The hackers used the account to call on followers to send money to a bitcoin account.