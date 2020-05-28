Twitter CEO defends 'fact-checking' Trump's tweets, says will continue to point out incorrect information

After US President threatened Twitter with a 'big action' over its fact-checking information about elections globally, company's CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the actions and said that the microblogging website will continue to point out incorrect information.

Dorsey’s reaction came after Trump threatened the company with big action that can come in the form of an executive order soon.

He said that Twitter would continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally.

"Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that's me. Please leave our employees out of this. We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make," tweeted Dorsey.

On Tuesday (May 26) Twitter 'fact-checked' two tweets from Donald Trump about mail-in voting and labelled them as 'potentially misleading'. It was the first time that Twitter did it for Trump's tweets.

"Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions," Dorsey said in another tweet.

President Trump's tweets on Tuesday morning claiming that "mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent" and would result in "a rigged election."

The tweets focused on California’s efforts to expand mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 24, the California Governor Gavin Newsom was sued by Republican National Committee over the state’s moves to expand mail-in voting.

Following the development, Trump announced retaliation and said that his government could "strongly regulate" or "close them down".