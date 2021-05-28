'Twitter Blue' listed on iOS App Store, here's how much it will cost

Confirming the rumours on a paid service, microblogging site Twitter has listed a new subscription-based 'Twitter Blue' on the iOS App Store. The service is listed as an in-app purchase, and it is priced at 2.49 pound in the UK and $2.99 in the US.

No further details have been given by Twitter about the service yet.

The listing comes a week after app analyst and reverse engineering ace Jane Manchun Wong revealed that the social media giant has been working on a paid service that offers a premium set of features. Since then, it has been speculated that the service could allow users to 'undo' tweets. The pricing is exactly what was predicted by Wong.

There are quite a few new capabilities available through the paid service, as per Wong. For starters, Twitter Blue offers a choice of different coloured themes and custom icons to choose from. As you would assume, switching to a different colour changes the app's accent colour to yellow, orange, red, and green, with purple as the default. Custom icons are also available in purple, pink, green, black, orange, blue, and another icon with what looks like smudges of blue and purple.

Wong claims that it will also offer a handful of features that include the ability to undo tweets. There's also 'Reader Mode' baked in which would presumably work as a thread unfurler for those longish tweetstorms. This feature isn't available just yet though and could be something that will be made available to users later.

Wong had also mentioned earlier that the Twitter team isn't looking at just one paid tier. There will be more tiers too, with the higher tiers offering more features.

