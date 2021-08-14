Twitter accounts of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders restored after one week, Congress tweets 'Satyamev Jayate'

Twitter has restored the accounts of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party members that were temporarily locked a week ago. The announcement to this effect was made by Twitter itself. After the restoration, the Congress party tweeted from its official handle, "Satyameva Jayate" or truth alone triumphs.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily locked for 'violation' of its rules because of posting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi. However, the tweet in question has been deleted by Twitter.

Twitter India spokesperson said that the accounts of the Congress leaders were restored as the company received formal consent letters from the individuals depicted in the photo that was shared. "As part of the appeal process, Rahul Gandhi has submitted a copy of the formal consent and authorisation letter to use the referenced image via our India grievance channel," the spokesperson for Twitter said.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi in a video message from an official Youtube handle had slammed Twitter for 'interfering' in India's political process. He described the blocking of accounts by Twitter as an attack on the democratic structure of the country. "It is not only patently unfair but also breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier, after Rahul Gandhi had tweeted the photo of family members of the minor rape victim, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance and issued a notice to Twitter and asked it to remove the tweet in question as it was violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.