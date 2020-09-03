Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked, followers asked to donate money via cryptocurrency

In a major development, the Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked. The account goes by the handle narendramodi_in on the microblogging website.

The incident has been confirmed by Twitter and it has said that steps are being taken to secure the compromised account'.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

Tweets were posted from the account asking the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency. They have now been taken down.

The latest incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July. Notably, hackers had accessed the social media giant's internal systems to gain access into the accounts of several prominent personalities including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, and asked their followers to send money via cryptocurrency.