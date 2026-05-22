FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Scrap domestic cricket': Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up

Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up

IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown in focus

IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown

Exclusive: Anupriya Goenka on Cannes debut, misconception of festival among Indians, Alia Bhatt getting trolled: 'It's extremely shameful to slander'

Exclusive: Anupriya Goenka on Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt getting trolled

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeIndia

INDIA

Twisha Sharma’s Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC approves second autopsy examination by AIIMS Delhi

The directive came as Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his bail plea from the High Court, stating he would surrender before a trial court and apply for bail there.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 22, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Twisha Sharma’s Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC approves second autopsy examination by AIIMS Delhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major turn in the Twisha Sharma mystery death case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday permitted a second autopsy of Sharma’s body. The court ordered that the procedure be carried out by a team from AIIMS Delhi.

The directive came as Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his bail plea from the High Court, stating he would surrender before a trial court and apply for bail there. He has been absconding since his wife’s unexplained death, with police still searching for him.

Twisha Sharma’s family had moved the High Court seeking a second autopsy after a lower court rejected their earlier request.

Second postmortem not blame game, says SG Tushar Mehta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing before the High Court, said a second postmortem isn’t an accusation against anyone and would strengthen trust for all sides. He clarified that he wasn’t questioning the accuracy of the initial report or the skill of the doctor involved.

 

To justify a fresh autopsy, the victim’s family pointed to flaws in the first one and mentioned that the FIR was lodged three days after Twisha’s body was discovered.

They also alleged in their plea that investigators did not produce the object allegedly used in the hanging during the initial postmortem examination.

Twisha Sharma’s counsel asked why the post-mortem report omitted a detailed account of the injuries on her body. Another major discrepancy raised was the mismatch between Twisha’s height recorded in the post-mortem and the height noted in the police report.

About Twisha Sharma death case

On May 12, model-actor Twisha was found dead, barely five months into her marriage with lawyer Samarth Singh. The couple met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025. Her parents have alleged she faced several types of abuse, including physical harm from her husband and in-laws. Chats on WhatsApp between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, reveal she felt “trapped” in an unhappy marriage and was dealing with mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Scrap domestic cricket': Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up
Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up
IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown in focus
IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown
Exclusive: Anupriya Goenka on Cannes debut, misconception of festival among Indians, Alia Bhatt getting trolled: 'It's extremely shameful to slander'
Exclusive: Anupriya Goenka on Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt getting trolled
Raj Babbar’s son Arya Babbar says he calls Smita Patil ‘maa’, reveals why: ‘My father gave her love’
Raj Babbar’s son Arya Babbar says he calls Smita Patil ‘maa’, reveals why
India to host Quad meet on May 26: Check key agenda likely to dominate this year?
India to host Quad meet on May 26: Check key agenda likely to dominate?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement