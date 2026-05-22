Twisha Sharma’s Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC approves second autopsy examination by AIIMS Delhi

The directive came as Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his bail plea from the High Court, stating he would surrender before a trial court and apply for bail there.

In a major turn in the Twisha Sharma mystery death case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday permitted a second autopsy of Sharma’s body. The court ordered that the procedure be carried out by a team from AIIMS Delhi.

The directive came as Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his bail plea from the High Court, stating he would surrender before a trial court and apply for bail there. He has been absconding since his wife’s unexplained death, with police still searching for him.

Twisha Sharma’s family had moved the High Court seeking a second autopsy after a lower court rejected their earlier request.

Second postmortem not blame game, says SG Tushar Mehta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing before the High Court, said a second postmortem isn’t an accusation against anyone and would strengthen trust for all sides. He clarified that he wasn’t questioning the accuracy of the initial report or the skill of the doctor involved.

To justify a fresh autopsy, the victim’s family pointed to flaws in the first one and mentioned that the FIR was lodged three days after Twisha’s body was discovered.

They also alleged in their plea that investigators did not produce the object allegedly used in the hanging during the initial postmortem examination.

Twisha Sharma’s counsel asked why the post-mortem report omitted a detailed account of the injuries on her body. Another major discrepancy raised was the mismatch between Twisha’s height recorded in the post-mortem and the height noted in the police report.

About Twisha Sharma death case

On May 12, model-actor Twisha was found dead, barely five months into her marriage with lawyer Samarth Singh. The couple met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025. Her parents have alleged she faced several types of abuse, including physical harm from her husband and in-laws. Chats on WhatsApp between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, reveal she felt “trapped” in an unhappy marriage and was dealing with mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws.