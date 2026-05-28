Twisha Sharma Death Case: What led MP High Court to cancel Giribala Singh’s bail?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled retired judge Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail in the Twisha Sharma death case, citing non-cooperation, overlooked evidence, and serious allegations.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday night cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to retired judge Giribala Singh in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The decision came during a late-night hearing before Justice Devanarayan Mishra, who cited serious allegations, lack of cooperation with investigators, and lapses in the lower court’s assessment of evidence.

Twisha Sharma, a woman in her 30s, was found dead at her matrimonial residence in Bhopal on May 12. While the death was initially suspected to be suicide, allegations of harassment and dowry-related abuse against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh led to a wider investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter.

Court raises questions over investigation conduct

The High Court observed that despite receiving interim protection from arrest shortly after the FIR was registered on May 15, Giribala Singh allegedly failed to cooperate with investigators. According to the prosecution, notices were issued multiple times for recording her statement, but authorities struggled to secure her presence.

The court also noted that the trial court had overlooked critical evidence, including WhatsApp conversations that reportedly pointed toward allegations extending beyond Twisha’s husband alone.

Justice Mishra further remarked that financial transactions made by Giribala Singh into the deceased’s account could not automatically rule out dowry-related accusations, especially given the timing and circumstances surrounding the case.

Injury marks and evidence tampering allegations

The High Court order referred to the postmortem findings, which documented six ante-mortem injuries on Twisha Sharma’s body apart from the hanging mark. Medical reports reportedly indicated that these injuries were not caused during efforts to remove or transport the body.

Lawyers representing Twisha’s family also accused Giribala Singh of attempting to manipulate evidence and tarnish the deceased’s reputation. Counsel argued before the court that selective CCTV footage from the residence was circulated publicly while other recordings remained with the accused.

The CBI and state government strongly opposed the anticipatory bail, arguing that the accused’s conduct undermined the investigation process.

Focus on public remarks

Giribala Singh has remained under public scrutiny over remarks she made about Twisha following her death. Statements concerning her daughter-in-law’s personal habits and character drew criticism from Twisha’s family and social observers, who described them as attempts to malign the deceased during an ongoing investigation.

The case continues to attract significant public and legal attention as the CBI probe progresses.