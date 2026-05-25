INDIA

Twisha Sharma Death case: Supreme Court bars media from taking witness statements, backs CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the media to refrain from recording direct witness statements on the Twisha Sharma death case, urging that all information be routed through investigating agencies. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, expressed concern over the public narrative surrounding the death case, saying it was “pained” by suggestions that the judiciary was delaying the trial. The court also asserted that handing over the probe to the CBI was a fair step.

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