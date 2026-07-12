Twisha Sharma Death Case: Skin tissue found on gym belt confirms AIIMS in its second autopsy report

A second postmortem was ordered to clear a crucial forensic dispute from the first autopsy. The board carried out the second postmortem on May 24 and also inspected the alleged site of the incident as part of its probe.

In a major update to the Twisha Sharma case, the AIIMS Delhi panel that carried out the court-ordered second postmortem has handed its final forensic report to the CBI in a sealed cover.

According to ANI sources, the board’s tests confirmed skin tissue on the suspected ligature, a gymnastics belt fitted with a metal ring.

'Belt matched the pattern of injuries'

The tests also reportedly showed that the belt matched the pattern of injuries on Twisha Sharma’s neck.

The key forensic dispute was whether the gymnastics belt with a metal ring, allegedly used for hanging, was the actual ligature and whether it matched the injuries on Twisha Sharma's neck.

Board's decision remains confidential

The board’s final medical opinion is still confidential and has been given to the CBI in a sealed cover under court directions.

The CBI received the 11-page forensic report on Friday. Its contents have not been revealed publicly in line with orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court.

Why second postmortem was ordered in Twisha's case?

A second postmortem was ordered to clear a crucial forensic dispute from the first autopsy.

The first postmortem could not establish this because the alleged ligature material was not produced before the medical board during the autopsy, prompting the Madhya Pradesh High Court to order a second postmortem by an AIIMS Delhi medical board.

This could not be confirmed in the first postmortem because the suspected ligature was not presented to the medical board at the time. As a result, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a fresh postmortem to be carried out by an independent AIIMS Delhi panel.

As directed by the court, the AIIMS Director formed a five-member forensic expert panel.

The board carried out the second postmortem on May 24 and also inspected the alleged site of the incident as part of its probe.

After completing its forensic evaluation, the board submitted its detailed 11-page medical opinion to the CBI on July 10 in a sealed envelope.

The submission was also sent to the Registrar General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per court instructions.

“The medical board deliberated very minutely on the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month and has given a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice," Dr Gupta said.

While he refused to disclose the report’s findings due to judicial directives, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said the board had carefully examined all aspects of the case before reaching its conclusions.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this year. Alleging lapses in the initial investigation and postmortem, her family approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ordered a second postmortem by AIIMS Delhi and later handed the probe to the CBI.