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Twisha Sharma death case: Post-mortem shows ‘antemortem hanging by ligature’, family questions investigation after autopsy lapse

In the Noida woman death case, new details have emerged related to her postmortem reports. According to investigators, they have found out a procedural lapse during her postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the family of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma protested outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence on Sunday. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 18, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

Twisha Sharma death case: Post-mortem shows ‘antemortem hanging by ligature’, family questions investigation after autopsy lapse
Twisha Sharma death case: Her family has alleged lapses in post-mortem report
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In the Noida woman death case, new details have emerged related to her postmortem reports. According to investigators, they have found out a procedural lapse during her postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the family of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma protested outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence on Sunday. 

Lapse in post-mortem report

According to reports, officials have said that the ligature material allegedly used in the hanging was not handed over to doctors at the time of the autopsy, despite it being a mandatory requirement in forensic investigations involving hanging cases.

They have also said that the police are mandated to submit the ligature material along with the body to enable the forensic experts to check the neck injury marks with the alleged object used in the hanging. The post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal showed that death happened because of “antemortem hanging by ligature,” but it also noted “multiple antemortem injuries” on other parts of the body, which intensified the family’s suspicion of foul play.

Therefore, Twisha’s postmortem examination was done after which the report issued without comparison the alleged material with the injury marks, raising suspicion of the family in Twisha's death.

Authorities have now been there working to resolve the lapse. The ligature material was handed over to AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday, and doctors would likely conduct a fresh examination to determine whether the neck marks match the material allegedly used for hanging. 

What Twisha's family has alleged?

They accused Twisha's in-laws of murder, destruction of evidence, and influence in the investigation. The family refused to cremate hera and demanded a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi, calling the initial probe and post-mortem conducted in Bhopal as unsatisfactory and biased.

The family has alleged that Twisha’s body had injury marks on her hands and ears, creating suspicion over the nature of her death. They further claim that the case was being presented as a suicide despite even as many questions remain unanswered.

The family further demanded that the body be allowed to preserve properly for another post-mortem. Navnidhi Sharma said, "We also requested that Twisha’s body be preserved at minus 4 degrees Celsius, as the current temperature of 4–5 degrees will lead to decomposition".

He made another allegation that the decomposition was happening due to the accused and said the family would approach court again seeking directions.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh five months ago. On  May 12 night, Tuesday, Twisha's family got the news of her death. The sudden death of their 33-year-old daughter has raised questions and allegations of mental harassment by in-laws.

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