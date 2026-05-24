Twisha Sharma Death Case: New details deepen mystery after planned Ajmer trip comes to light during probe

The investigation into actor-model Twisha Sharma’s death has intensified after police uncovered new details, including her planned Ajmer trip days later.

Fresh developments have emerged in the investigation into the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, whose sudden demise just months after her marriage has sparked allegations of dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

Twisha, a resident of Noida, had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found dead on May 12 under circumstances that continue to raise questions for investigators and her family alike.

Planned Family Visit Raises Questions

Police officials revealed that Twisha had plans to travel to Ajmer on May 15 to meet her brother, Harshit Sharma, who is posted there as a Major in the Indian Army. Investigators are now examining why she would allegedly take such an extreme step despite upcoming travel plans and ongoing communication with family members.

Authorities believe this detail could provide important insight into her mental state in the days leading up to her death.

Family Alleges Harassment and Abuse

Twisha’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to emotional, mental and physical harassment linked to dowry demands. However, the allegations have been denied by her husband’s family, including his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh.

The controversy intensified after an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Giribala Singh and Major Harshit Sharma surfaced online. Twisha’s relatives claimed the recording reflected repeated questioning of her character and revealed hostility toward her.

Her cousin, Meenakshi Sharma, stated that the audio demonstrated the 'mindset' of the family and supported their allegations of mistreatment.

Husband in Custody, Police Expand Probe

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh was taken into custody after reportedly remaining untraceable for nearly 10 days. He surrendered before police on Friday and was later produced before a judicial magistrate in Bhopal. The court subsequently granted police seven days of custody for further questioning.

Police officials also confirmed that notices had been issued to Giribala Singh in connection with the investigation. However, the retired judge has stated publicly that she had not yet received any formal communication and would cooperate fully if contacted.

Supreme Court to Hear Matter

The case has now reached the Supreme Court of India, which is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25. The case has reportedly been registered under concerns relating to institutional bias and procedural irregularities surrounding the young woman’s death at her matrimonial home.