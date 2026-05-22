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Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP government orders CBI probe following family complaint

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the investigation into a Bhopal woman’s death to the CBI after her family alleged harassment and foul play by in-laws.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP government orders CBI probe following family complaint
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The Madhya Pradesh government has handed over the investigation into the death of a woman in Bhopal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following allegations of harassment by her in-laws and growing questions surrounding the circumstances of her death.

The woman, in her 30s and originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in the Bagh Mugalia Extension area of Bhopal. While the initial assessment pointed towards suicide, her family has strongly disputed this version and alleged that she was subjected to physical abuse.

Family raises suspicion over the circumstances of death

Relatives of the deceased have claimed that visible injury marks were found on her body, suggesting possible foul play. They also alleged that she had earlier confided about being assaulted by her husband.

Police have since registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, under provisions related to dowry death under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials confirmed that the investigation was ongoing before the case was transferred to the CBI for deeper examination.

Additional evidence and investigation developments

In the days following the incident, multiple pieces of digital and circumstantial evidence have surfaced, adding complexity to the case. These include CCTV footage reportedly capturing activity shortly before the woman’s death, as well as WhatsApp conversations in which she allegedly expressed distress regarding her marital situation.

Authorities are also examining the disappearance of the husband, which has further intensified scrutiny of the case.

Diverging claims from the family-in-law

Meanwhile, the deceased woman’s mother-in-law has made a series of public statements defending her son and questioning the allegations. She has suggested that marital tensions were exaggerated and pointed to behavioural and medical factors that, in her view, contributed to the situation.

She claimed the woman had been undergoing psychiatric care and was on prescribed medication, and also referred to possible substance-related issues. According to her, emotional strain following a pregnancy-related medical procedure added to complications within the relationship.

She further argued that there were no major conflicts within the household and maintained that the allegations against the family should be dismissed.

CBI to conduct fresh investigation

With the transfer of the case to the CBI, the investigation is expected to be reviewed independently, including examination of forensic evidence, digital records, and witness statements. Officials have stated that the agency will re-evaluate all aspects of the case to determine the sequence of events leading to the woman’s death.

The case continues to draw public attention amid conflicting narratives from both sides, while authorities work to establish clarity on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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