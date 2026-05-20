INDIA

Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate into the Twisha Sharma death case. This came after the family of the deceased met the CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

MP government has assured full support to the family of Twisha Sharma in its death case and CM has ordered for a CBI probe

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