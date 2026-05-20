FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026

Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate into the Twisha Sharma death case. This came after the family of the deceased met the CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 20, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe
MP government has assured full support to the family of Twisha Sharma in its death case and CM has ordered for a CBI probe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate into the Twisha Sharma death case on Wednesday. The Madhya Pradesh government has said that it will support the family of the 33-year-old deceased completely. Twisha's death has sparked in Bhopal has sparked massive outrage. The CM gave assurances after Twisha's family met MP CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe
Twisha Sharma death case: MP CM orders for CBI probe
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2
UN sounds alarm on US-Iran War: Global GDP slows, inflation rises, markets suffer, how may it impact India?
Global economy under stress: UN flags oil shock, inflation, and GDP slowdown
Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’
Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled
Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse
Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement