Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe

INDIA
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate into the Twisha Sharma death case. This came after the family of the deceased met the CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate into the Twisha Sharma death case on Wednesday. The Madhya Pradesh government has said that it will support the family of the 33-year-old deceased completely. Twisha's death has sparked in Bhopal has sparked massive outrage. The CM gave assurances after Twisha's family met MP CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday.