Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC cancels mother-in-law’s bail

The Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled bail of Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case as the CBI probe intensifies.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into her death. The case, now being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has drawn heightened legal and public attention in recent days.

The court’s decision came during a detailed hearing where senior law officer Solicitor General Tushar Mehta strongly opposed Singh’s bail, alleging that her actions were interfering with the investigation process.

Allegations of influencing investigation

During arguments, Mehta criticised Singh’s public statements and media interactions, claiming they were aimed at shaping public opinion and potentially affecting witness testimony. He told the court that her behaviour reflected “arrogance” rather than cooperation with investigative authorities.

He also referred to alleged communications sent to agencies and claimed that Singh’s actions had created divisions within the family of the deceased, including between Twisha and her husband, Samarth Singh.

The state government supported the demand for cancellation of bail, stating that Singh had violated conditions that required her to fully cooperate with the probe and avoid any attempt to influence evidence or witnesses.

CBI pushes for custodial questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation also sought custodial interrogation of Giribala Singh during the hearing and backed the plea for revocation of her bail. The agency recently took over the case after re-registering the FIR originally filed by Madhya Pradesh Police.

Both Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, have been named as accused in the case under charges including dowry death, cruelty, and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

In a parallel development, a Bhopal court sent Samarth Singh to CBI custody after he was earlier arrested by the state police and briefly placed under remand.

Case background and allegations

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her residence in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and sustained pressure. They alleged she was subjected to repeated abuse following her marriage in December 2025.

The FIR states that the family was dissatisfied with the dowry and that Twisha faced ongoing harassment, ultimately leading to her death.

Further investigations and second autopsy

The case has also seen renewed scrutiny after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second postmortem, conducted by a medical team from AIIMS Delhi. The decision followed concerns raised by the victim’s parents over possible lapses in the initial investigation.

With the CBI now leading the probe and court proceedings intensifying, the case continues to develop as authorities examine multiple angles surrounding the circumstances of Twisha Sharma’s death.