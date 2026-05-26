Twisha Sharma death case: Kiran Bedi flags four issues, points out what went wrong, questions deceased, parents and in-laws

Former IPS officer and ex-Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi has now spoken out — not with generalities, but with a clear, point-by-point analysis of how the system, family, and individuals failed a young woman who reportedly wanted out of her marital home.

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi pointed to four distinct ‘failures’ in the suspected dowry death of Twisha Sharma — ranging from a husband who absconded to police who delayed action — and raised the most piercing question: why did an independent woman wait for someone to save her?

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actress, was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12, 2026, six months after her marriage. While her family maintains she was murdered, her husband Samarth Singh, son of retired judge Giribala Singh, has been arrested.

The CBI has taken charge of the probe, with the Supreme Court keeping watch. Former IPS officer and ex-Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi has now spoken out — not with generalities, but with a clear, point-by-point analysis of how the system, family, and individuals failed a young woman who reportedly wanted out of her marital home.

Her remarks are sharp, direct, and at times deliberately provocative, but they deserve a closer look.

Kiran Bedi points to four distinct ‘failures’ in Twisha's case

1. The former IAS identified the husband’s actions as the first failure. When the case came to light, Samarth Singh fled. She called it a serious moral and legal lapse — and an early indication of guilt.

Innocent people don’t run. If he were innocent, he could have gone to police voluntarily, given a statement, and faced scrutiny without fear.

2. The second failure came from Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh — retired judge — and it was, Bedi said, a failure of both sensitivity and judgment.

“You are not supposed to sprinkle salt on the victim’s family’s wounds," Bedi said pointedly. A retired judge, of all people, should have known better.

She could have stated clearly that the family would cooperate with police, that the scene of the crime had been protected, and that statements would be given when investigators arrived. That is what the moment demanded.

3. The third failure was institutional, and Bedi was unsparing. The law is explicit: when a dowry-related complaint is received, a murder case must be registered immediately. If investigation subsequently establishes suicide, the FIR can be converted. Sections can be added or reduced as evidence emerges — the law is designed for exactly that flexibility.

What it does not permit is hesitation at the first step. That hesitation, Bedi indicated, cost the investigation precious early hours and added to the trauma of a family already in crisis.

4. Bedi pointed most controversial remark focused on Twisha herself. She was educated. She had her own income. She had all the resources needed to leave a situation she clearly wanted out of. Yet, after saying she wanted to be taken away, she seemed to wait for someone else to intervene.

“You are an educated, earning woman — who was stopping you from leaving? You could have just left," Bedi said.

This question is raised not in accusation but in distress — and in recognition of a difficult truth that transcends this individual case.

Why Kiran Bedi is issuing a remark in Twisha's case?

Kiran Bedi isn’t an outsider offering commentary. As India’s first female IPS officer, a former administrator, and an authority speaking from inside the very systems she criticizes, her words carry particular weight.

By naming four failures — the husband, mother-in-law, police, and the victim’s circumstances — she isn’t editorializing. She’s continuing her decades-long work of exposing the collective lapses that enable cases like Twisha Sharma’s.

Meanwhile, The CBI is investigating in Bhopal under Supreme Court watch. But Bedi’s words have already highlighted what a case filing can’t: the hesitations and silences that trapped a young woman who wanted out but didn’t survive.