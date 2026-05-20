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Twisha Sharma death case: MP court rejects family's request for a second autopsy

The case pertains to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 -- five months into her marriage with Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 20, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Twisha Sharma death case: MP court rejects family's request for a second autopsy
Parents of Twisha Sharma (Photo credit: ANI).
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A court in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (May 20) rejected a petition filed by the family of a woman who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal. The family had sought a second autopsy through the plea. Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the woman's Noida-based family, told the news agency PTI: "The application that we moved about second post-mortem, and for the preservation of body, the court did not allow, but they allowed partially, they issued directions to SHO for preservation of body."

The case pertains to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 -- five months into her marriage with Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer. In its order on Wednesday, the local court said the body of the deceased can be preserved anywhere within Madhya Pradesh. The police had submitted in writing that they had no objection to a second post-mortem examination. Twisha's family has alleged lapses in the investigation and highlighted that the First Information Report (FIR) was filed three days after she was found dead.

Twisha's body has been stored at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal since her post-mortem examination was carried out on May 13, the day after her death. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to various forms of abuse during her marriage, including physical assault and mental torture. Messages exchanged between Twisha and her mother suggested that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced harassment over dowry by her in-laws.

Earlier in the day, the police wrote a letter to Twisha's family, requesting them to take custody of her body over concerns that it could begin decomposing while they await approval for a second autopsy. The family had earlier refused to take her body until a fresh post-mortem was conducted. "Twisha's body has been kept in the mortuary for a prolonged period and is highly likely to decompose. Therefore, we request that you kindly make arrangements to collect the body," the police said in the letter. 

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