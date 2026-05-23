Twisha Sharma death case: Bhopal court sends husband Samarth Singh to 7 days of police remand

The court has also ordered Samarth to surrender his passport, a directive meant to prevent him from flying abroad. Samarth was taken into custody on Friday (May 22) after being on the run for 10 days. Twisha Sharma, aged 33, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

A court in Bhopal on Saturday (May 23) sent Samarth Singh to seven days of police remand in the death case of her wife Twisha Sharma. The court has also ordered Samarth to surrender his passport, a directive meant to prevent him from flying abroad. Samarth was taken into custody on Friday (May 22) after being on the run for 10 days. Twisha, aged 33, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

Police had earlier issued a lookout notice against Samarth Singh and declared a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest. On Friday, he appeared at the Jabalpur District Court in an attempt to surrender. The Jabalpur Police later handed him over to the Bhopal Police, who brought him to the state capital and produced him before court. During the hearing, cops sought seven days' remand, saying that custodial interrogation was necessary for spot verification, seizure of further evidence, and recording detailed statements.

Twisha Sharma's death case has made national headlines and raised serious questions about India's dowry culture and the power imbalance in elite homes. Twisha was found dead on May 12 -- five months into her marriage with Samarth. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to various forms of abuse during the marriage, including physical assault and mental torture. Messages exchanged between Twisha and her mother suggested that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced harassment over dowry by her in-laws. A team from AIIMS-Delhi is set to carry out a second autopsy, after concerns over alleged lapses in the first post-mortem report.

Who is Samarth Singh?

On his LinkedIn profile, Samarth Singh describes himself as an independent litigator and legal adviser. He has reportedly graduated from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. His legal work covers both trial and appellate courts across Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore. His LinkedIn profile adds that he has experience in service law, criminal defence, and consumer protection domains.