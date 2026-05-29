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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh, mother-in-law Giribala Singh sent to 5-day CBI remand

On Friday, CBI sought a five-day remand of Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days' remand for the accused Samarth Singh.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 29, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh, mother-in-law Giribala Singh sent to 5-day CBI remand
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The Bhopal District court has sent former judge Giribala Singh and accused Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2.The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

Giribala Singh, Samarth Singh sent to 5-day CBI custody

Advocate Gyandendra Sharma, representing the accused, said, “Both the accused were remanded to CBI custody till June 2. The agency wants to question both the accused and complete its investigation.”

On Friday, CBI sought a five-day remand of Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days' remand for the accused Samarth Singh.

Giribala's lawyer had said that they have no objection to the CBI's request. Giribala Singh was produced before the Bhopal District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma.

CBI arrests former judge Giribala Singh

A day earlier, on Thursday, the CBI had arrested former judge Giribala, taking a major turn in the investigation into the death of Noida resident Twisha Sharma, who died on May 12. The arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the case a day earlier.

The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal. 

The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. With the pre-arrest protection overturned by the High Court, law enforcement authorities are now cleared to pursue necessary investigative measures, including potential custodial interrogation.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

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