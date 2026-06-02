Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh, mother-in-law Giribala Singh judicial custody extended to June 16

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier today produced Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh before the court following the completion of their five-day custodial remand in connection with the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma.

The Bhopal Court sends 14-day judicial custody to Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who are accused in connection with the alleged dowry-harassment and death case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier today produced Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh before the court following the completion of their five-day custodial remand in connection with the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma.

Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

The CBI did not ask for further custodial interrogation and instead sought judicial custody. The court approved the request and remanded both accused to judicial custody till June 16.

Officials said the mother-son duo will be housed at Bhopal Central Jail and kept apart from other inmates during their custody. The CBI Special Court issued the order after Monday’s hearing.

However, the CBI informed the court that while it was currently seeking judicial remand for the accused, it reserved the right to seek further police remand if required during the investigation."

At this stage, we are requesting Judicial Remand (JR); however, should the need arise, we will seek Police Remand (PR)," the agency told the court.

Stop Media Trial: Giribala Singh at Jabalpur Court

During the hearing, Giribala also objected to what she described as a "media trial" surrounding the case. "The media trial must cease. Wherever we go, the media follows us; this must be stopped. Our lives are in danger," she told the court.

She additionally raised concerns over the recent crime scene recreation conducted by the CBI, alleging procedural irregularities. Giribala questioned why she had been dropped three houses away from her residence instead of directly at her doorstep and objected to footage of the exercise being circulated in the media.

Giribala Singh accusses Twisha's lawyer

Former district judge and alleged accused Giribala Singh also alleged before a Bhopal court that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, at the Jabalpur Court during the hearing in the alleged dowry death case.

Giribala claimed that Samarth had been assaulted by advocate Anurag Srivastava during proceedings in Jabalpur. Responding to the allegation, Srivastava denied the charge and said the claim could be verified through CCTV footage installed within the court premises.

He further challenged Samarth Singh to disclose where he had allegedly been hiding within the Jabalpur Court complex.

CBI recreates crime scene

In connection with its ongoing investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation is assessing the circumstances surrounding her death. On Monday, officials from the agency visited the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh and conducted a crime scene reconstruction. A dummy body was used to recreate the chain of events, and evidence was collected in the presence of both accused.

Meanwhile, the case relates to the death of Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident who died in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband and in-laws.