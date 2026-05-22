Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband on run for 10 days offers to surrender, lawyer says bail plea will be withdrawn

In a fresh development in the Twisha Sharma death case, her husband, who had been missing for 10 days, has offered to surrender, his lawyer informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In a new development in the Twisha Sharma death case, her husband, who has reportedly been absconding for the last 10 days, has expressed willingness to surrender before authorities, his lawyer informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday.

During the hearing, counsel representing the accused also stated that he would withdraw the anticipatory bail plea filed before the court.

The case has drawn significant public attention after allegations made by the deceased woman’s family regarding harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter, including examining digital evidence, witness statements and other material connected to the case.