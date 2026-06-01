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Twisha Sharma Death Case: How Samarth Singh escaped? CBI traces husband's footprints, details here

According to sources, Samarth said he spent two days in Bhopal after Twisha died, then headed to Jabalpur. He stayed there until May 22 before surrendering in court.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 12:47 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: How Samarth Singh escaped? CBI traces husband's footprints, details here
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is examining the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, has received new information during the interrogation of prime accused Samarth Singh concerning his movements after her death and while Madhya Pradesh Police were attempting to locate him.  

According to sources, Samarth said he spent two days in Bhopal after Twisha died, then headed to Jabalpur. He stayed there until May 22 before surrendering in court.  

These revelations have led investigators to focus on who might have helped Samarth while he was absconding. CBI is now looking into who gave him shelter, transport, or other logistical help in Bhopal and Jabalpur. Sources note that Samarth has been uncooperative on this point during interrogation.

(This is a developing story)

 

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