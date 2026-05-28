Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh faces uncertainty as HC quashes anticipatory bail

Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased Twisha Sharma, in connection with her death case.

The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

With the pre-arrest protection overturned by the High Court, law enforcement authorities are now cleared to pursue necessary investigative measures, including potential custodial interrogation. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death remains underway.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday fast-tracked the legal proceedings surrounding the unnatural death of Twisha Sharma, scheduling an urgent hearing for May 27 at 2:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously.

This directive came following a comprehensive hearing that addressed multiple legal challenges concurrently pending across the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court.

After hearing extensive arguments from the legal representatives of the victim's family, the accused, and the state, the apex court disposed of the primary matter with the order for a centralised CBI inquiry.

As part of the court's directions, a formal request has been issued to both the family of the victim and the family of the accused to refrain from giving media interviews to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the Sharma family, provided the details regarding the ongoing litigation. He said that the state government has formally challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, was also spotted feeding a stray dog outside her residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the morning after her anticipatory bail was quashed by the Jabalpur High Court.

Parallel to the state's action, the victim's father has also filed a separate challenge against the anticipatory bail order on additional legal grounds.

Notice had been successfully served to Giribala Singh regarding these challenges. The matter was listed for further hearing on May 27, 2026, at 2:30 PM.

The development comes after the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)