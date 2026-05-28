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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after bail revoked in dowry death probe

The CBI arrested retired judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 28, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after bail revoked in dowry death probe
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested retired judge Giribala Singh in connection with the death case of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The arrest took place a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court revoked the anticipatory bail that had earlier protected Singh from arrest.

According to reports, the High Court overturned the order passed by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15, which had granted her interim relief shortly after the registration of the FIR in the case.

Serious charges invoked against Giribala Singh

Giribala Singh has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act. The charges include Section 80(2), related to dowry death, Section 85 concerning cruelty by the husband or relatives, and Section 3(5), which deals with acts carried out with common intention.

Additionally, investigators have invoked Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which pertain to giving, taking, or demanding dowry.

The High Court had observed that the trial court failed to adequately consider important evidence and allegations before granting anticipatory bail.

Twisha Sharma’s death sparked major investigation

Twisha Sharma, a woman in her 30s, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Initial reports suggested suicide, but allegations from her family regarding dowry harassment and mental cruelty led to the registration of a criminal case against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The case was later handed over to the CBI due to the seriousness of the allegations and growing public attention.

Samarth Singh had earlier surrendered before authorities after reportedly remaining untraceable for several days and is currently in CBI custody.

High Court raised concerns over cooperation

While cancelling Singh’s anticipatory bail, the Madhya Pradesh High Court noted allegations of non-cooperation with investigators. The court also referred to evidence such as WhatsApp chats and medical findings that required deeper examination during the ongoing probe.

The investigation continues as the CBI examines forensic evidence, digital records, and witness statements linked to the case. Further legal proceedings are expected in the coming days.

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