Twisha Sharma Death Case: First photo of rooftop surfaces where 33-year-old was found dead

Twisha, who hailed from Noida, was found dead at her marital home under conditions that remain under investigation.

The first image from the site where Twisha Sharma was found dead has surfaced through some media outlets while the high-profile investigation is underway. The 33-year-old was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal.

The image shows the upper-floor section of the house where the alleged incident occurred, according to a report by India Today.

The case gained widespread attention after her family alleged harassment and raised doubts about her death.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha, who hailed from Noida, was found dead at her marital home under conditions that remain under investigation. Her husband’s family claims she suffered from drug addiction, but her parents have outright rejected that and alleged her in-laws harassed her for dowry.

Her body is currently at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary as legal and forensic investigations proceed.

Probe in Twisha Sharma's death case

The case saw key developments on Friday when the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a second autopsy by a specialized team from AIIMS Delhi. The order followed concerns raised by Twisha's family about the initial postmortem, prompting them to request an independent forensic review.

Also on Friday, police detained Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who had allegedly been missing for over a week since her death. Singh, arrested in relation to the case, was brought to Bhopal early Saturday. Police are likely to request his custody for further interrogation.

In the latest update, a police officer visited the Bhopal home of Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law, on Saturday to deliver a notice from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Talking to reporters outside the house, the officer said he was there to serve a High Court notice related to the case.

“I have brought a High Court notice," the officer said. When asked whether the notice was meant for Giribala Singh, he replied, “Yes."

Meanwhile, after Twisha's death, Bhopal police filed an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother. The charges include Sections 80(2) covering dowry death, 85 dealing with cruelty by a husband or in-laws toward a married woman, and 3(5) related to common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with applicable provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.