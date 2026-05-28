Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father thanks judiciary after CBI arrest of Giribala Singh, says 'Nobody is above the law'

Twisha Sharma’s father thanked the judiciary, media, and public after the CBI arrested her mother-in-law Giribala Singh following the High Court’s bail cancellation.

Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Thursday expressed gratitude to the media, the public, and the judiciary following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to cancel the anticipatory bail of former district judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Speaking to IANS, he said widespread public support had strengthened the family’s pursuit of justice. He also acknowledged the role of judicial authorities, stating that recent developments reaffirmed faith in the legal system and the principle that no one is above the law.

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: On the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, says, “First of all, I would like to thank my media friends and all Indians who have supported us in this fight for justice. I would also like to thank the… pic.twitter.com/ElfNJT6JHx — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2026

Navnidhi Sharma further thanked the Chief Justice of India, crediting the judiciary for ensuring accountability in the case.

Concern over dowry-related violence

Highlighting broader social concerns, Sharma said dowry-related deaths remain a serious issue and require collective action from society. He expressed hope that the case would serve as an example and contribute to greater awareness and reform.

He also voiced confidence in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating that the agency has the capability to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and deliver justice.

CBI action following High Court order

The remarks came shortly after the CBI detained and later arrested Giribala Singh from her residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. The operation was carried out with heavy police deployment, with security tightened around the locality during the arrest.

The action followed the High Court’s decision a day earlier to cancel her anticipatory bail in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

What is the case

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, just months after her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025. The initial investigation led to the registration of an FIR against both her husband and mother-in-law under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

While a Bhopal sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, the High Court later overturned the order, stating that key evidence had not been properly evaluated.

Court observations and evidence review

In its detailed order, the High Court noted that WhatsApp conversations and statements from Twisha’s family suggested that allegations extended beyond her husband. The court also referred to physical injuries found during the post-mortem examination, including marks on the arms, finger, and head.

Medical findings confirmed death due to ligature hanging, but the presence of additional injuries prompted further scrutiny. The court observed that the trial court had failed to fully consider crucial evidence while granting bail.

Investigations by the CBI in the case are ongoing.