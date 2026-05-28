FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Jagdalpur-bound IndiGo flight carrying 79 passengers makes U-turn to Hyderabad due to bad weather

Jagdalpur-bound IndiGo flight carrying 79 passengers makes U-turn to Hyderabad

Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia Bhatt in Highway: 'They possess certain maturity'

Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta introduces menstrual health, hygiene, sanitation measures for girls

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for hygiene

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

5 major controversies in Ranveer Singh's career: Don 3 exit, Kantara row

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomeIndia

INDIA

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father thanks judiciary after CBI arrest of Giribala Singh, says 'Nobody is above the law'

Twisha Sharma’s father thanked the judiciary, media, and public after the CBI arrested her mother-in-law Giribala Singh following the High Court’s bail cancellation.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 28, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father thanks judiciary after CBI arrest of Giribala Singh, says 'Nobody is above the law'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Thursday expressed gratitude to the media, the public, and the judiciary following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to cancel the anticipatory bail of former district judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Speaking to IANS, he said widespread public support had strengthened the family’s pursuit of justice. He also acknowledged the role of judicial authorities, stating that recent developments reaffirmed faith in the legal system and the principle that no one is above the law.

Navnidhi Sharma further thanked the Chief Justice of India, crediting the judiciary for ensuring accountability in the case.

Concern over dowry-related violence

Highlighting broader social concerns, Sharma said dowry-related deaths remain a serious issue and require collective action from society. He expressed hope that the case would serve as an example and contribute to greater awareness and reform.

He also voiced confidence in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating that the agency has the capability to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and deliver justice.

CBI action following High Court order

The remarks came shortly after the CBI detained and later arrested Giribala Singh from her residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. The operation was carried out with heavy police deployment, with security tightened around the locality during the arrest.

The action followed the High Court’s decision a day earlier to cancel her anticipatory bail in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

What is the case

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, just months after her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025. The initial investigation led to the registration of an FIR against both her husband and mother-in-law under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

While a Bhopal sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, the High Court later overturned the order, stating that key evidence had not been properly evaluated.

Court observations and evidence review

In its detailed order, the High Court noted that WhatsApp conversations and statements from Twisha’s family suggested that allegations extended beyond her husband. The court also referred to physical injuries found during the post-mortem examination, including marks on the arms, finger, and head.

Medical findings confirmed death due to ligature hanging, but the presence of additional injuries prompted further scrutiny. The court observed that the trial court had failed to fully consider crucial evidence while granting bail.

Investigations by the CBI in the case are ongoing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jagdalpur-bound IndiGo flight carrying 79 passengers makes U-turn to Hyderabad due to bad weather
Jagdalpur-bound IndiGo flight carrying 79 passengers makes U-turn to Hyderabad
Who is Juan Manuel Cerundolo? Argentine shocks World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at French Open 2026
Who is Juan Manuel Cerundolo? Argentine shocks World No. 1 Jannik Sinner
Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia Bhatt in Highway: 'They possess certain maturity'
Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta introduces menstrual health, hygiene, sanitation measures for girls
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for hygiene
Renowned poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Javed Akhtar pay tributes
Renowned poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar pays tribute
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
5 major controversies in Ranveer Singh's career: Don 3 exit, Kantara row
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement