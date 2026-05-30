Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI to reconstruct crime scene using husband and mother-in-law's reenactment

CBI is intensifying its probe into the Twisha Sharma death case by recreating the crime scene at her Bhopal residence.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the mysterious death of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, with plans to reconstruct the sequence of events at the residence where she was found dead. Investigators are preparing to take her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, back to the house in Katara Hills to verify their statements.

According to sources, the agency aims to closely examine how Twisha was allegedly taken down after being found hanging on the night of May 12.

Use of dummy to test claims

As part of the reconstruction process, officials will reportedly use an 80-kilogram dummy to simulate the conditions at the scene. This exercise is intended to assess whether the accounts provided by the accused match the physical realities of the incident.

Investigators will ask Samarth Singh to demonstrate how he claims to have removed the body, while Giribala Singh is expected to recreate her version of how the knot around Twisha’s neck was untied.

The CBI will also examine the strength of the belt allegedly used in the incident to determine whether it could support the weight involved, forming a key part of the forensic evaluation.

Conflicting statements under scrutiny

During interrogation, Samarth Singh reportedly told officials that he was the one who brought Twisha down from the noose, while Giribala Singh stated that she untied the knot. The agency is now attempting to verify these claims through on-site reconstruction and forensic analysis.

Officials will also compare individual statements with crime scene evidence to identify inconsistencies in the accounts provided by the two accused.

Custody and ongoing interrogation

Giribala Singh was arrested after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail, overturning a previous order from a lower court. Following the arrest, both she and Samarth Singh have been remanded to CBI custody until June 2.

Investigators are expected to first question them separately before confronting them together to cross-check their statements and establish a clearer timeline of events.

Broader allegations and investigation

The case has drawn significant attention after Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence. Her family has alleged dowry-related harassment and has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Earlier, CBI teams from Delhi visited the site and conducted an extensive forensic examination, including photography, videography and evidence collection, as part of the ongoing probe.