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Twisha Sharma Death Case: From Rs 2 lakh dowry to abortion distress; CBI intensifies probe |10 key revelations

Following a Supreme Court directive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the Twisha Sharma case. The agency re-registered an FIR against her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for dowry death and cruelty, plus provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act that Bhopal police had earlier invoked. A CBI Special Crime unit reached Bhopal to collect evidence and documents.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 26, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: From Rs 2 lakh dowry to abortion distress; CBI intensifies probe |10 key revelations
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Following a Supreme Court directive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the Twisha Sharma case. The agency re-registered an FIR against her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for dowry death and cruelty, plus provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act that Bhopal police had earlier invoked. A CBI Special Crime unit reached Bhopal to collect evidence and documents.

As per the CBI FIR of May 25, 2026, Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh in Noida last December. Her family said they gave dowry beyond their means and later paid Rs 2 lakh at her mother-in-law Giribala Singh’s demand. The complaint alleged she was taunted over dowry in January-February, denied money for personal needs, and subjected to mental and physical harassment tied to dowry demands.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: 10 major revelations 

1. Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh at the time of the marriage of her son, according to the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

2. Twisha was subjected to taunts by her husband and mother-in-law regarding dowry, who allegedly said that the amount spent by her parents on the wedding did not live up to their expectations.

3. After the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law did not give her money for personal needs, forcing her parents to transfer funds to her online.

4. From January and February onwards, she allegedly faced both mental and physical harassment linked to dowry demands after marriage.

5.  Samarth, during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team of Madhya Pradesh Police, claimed his wife Twisha’s behaviour had changed after she learned about her pregnancy and later underwent an abortion. 

6. Samarth allegedly repeated his claim that Twisha Sharma became emotionally distressed after undergoing an abortion. He also claims that he had given Rs 7 lakh to Twisha. The SIT has reportedly seized his laptop, mobile phone, passport, Aadhaar card and several important documents as part of the investigation.

7. He said his relationship with Twisha was normal in the first months after marriage. He claimed problems began on April 17 after Twisha found out she was pregnant. He alleged she often talked about her past in the glamour industry and was uncomfortable with household responsibilities.

8. Samarth said they had planned to go to Bengaluru together, but Twisha refused and went to Ajmer to see her brother instead. Samarth travelled to Bengaluru alone and later learned Twisha stayed in Ajmer for only one day before going to Delhi without telling him. He claimed this led to more disputes between them.

9. Talking about May 12, the day Twisha died, Samarth told police the day appeared normal. The couple had dinner, walked in their society park, and watched TV at home. He went to sleep while Twisha went downstairs to call her family. Later, his mother woke him after a call from Twisha’s mother, who was worried because Twisha wasn’t answering. He said they searched the house and found Twisha hanging on the terrace. They brought her down, tried CPR, and rushed her to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared dead. 

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