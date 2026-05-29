Twisha Sharma death case: CBI grills Giribala Singh with 20 questions over WhatsApp chats and injury marks

In connection with Twisha Sharma's death case, the CBI grilled Giribala Singh for hours before finally taking her into custody. Check out the range of questions asked by the probe agency to the retired judge.

CBI asks 20 questions to Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from PTI video)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) grilled retired judge Giribala Singh on 20 important issues before arresting her in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The questioning with Giribala took nearly 10 hours across three days, covering several sensitive aspects of the case, including pregnancy-related claims, injury marks, and WhatsApp chats. Meanwhile, Giribala's son Samarth Singh is already in custody.

Giribala's arrest took place a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her bail request and revoked the protection from arrest given earlier by a Bhopal court. CBI reportedly arrived at her residence at around 10:30 am and interrogated her for hours before taking her into custody in the evening.

Talking about the questions asked to Giribala by the CBI, range from Twisha's pregnancy to injuries allegedly found on her body.

As per a report by NDTV, here is the list of questions asked by the probe agency to Giribala:

Why did you fail to appear despite notices issued by the investigating agency (SIT)? Did you deliberately avoid questioning by the SIT and later the CBI? Did you hide any documents, chats, call records or other evidence linked to the case? Can you explain the contradictions between your statements and the digital evidence collected so far? The High Court observed that anticipatory bail was granted mechanically on the same day the FIR was filed. What is your response to the court's observation? What explanation do you have regarding the serious allegations levelled against you in the FIR? Why should investigators believe that your role was limited in the matter despite allegations made by the complainant's family? The court noted that the trial court did not properly examine the case diary and witness statements. What is your response to the statements recorded by investigators? Why have multiple witnesses and Twisha Sharma's family members accused you of harassment and cruelty? Investigators have referred to WhatsApp chats as part of the evidence. What explanation do you have regarding those conversations? How was your relationship with Twisha Sharma after her marriage? Did you ever have arguments, confrontations or disputes with Twisha Sharma? Were you involved in, supporting, or ignoring any form of mental or physical harassment against Twisha? Statements recorded since May 13 claim that you and your son pressured Twisha Sharma to terminate her pregnancy. Did you ever ask her to do so? Were there discussions within the family regarding Twisha's pregnancy? Did Twisha Sharma ever express fear, emotional stress or mental pressure because of the family environment? Twisha Sharma's family has alleged six ante-mortem injuries on her body, including injuries on her arm, finger and head. How did she sustain these injuries? Were you present when any of these injuries were caused? Can you explain why these injuries were not consistent with the post-death handling of the body? Were any attempts made to tamper with or remove digital evidence connected to the investigation?

An FIR was registered against Giribala Singh and her son under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita linked to dowry-related cruelty and mental harassment, based on allegations made by Twisha's family.