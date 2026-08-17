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Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI files 636-page chargesheet against Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh under BNS and dowry act

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's cousin brother Ashish Sharma said the chargesheet had established allegations of cruelty, while further details were expected after the documents were examined.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI files 636-page chargesheet against Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh under BNS and dowry act
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The CBI has filed a 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case before the CBI Court, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's cousin brother Ashish Sharma said the chargesheet had established allegations of cruelty, while further details were expected after the documents were examined.

"It has been proven that a lot of cruelty was committed. The court has summoned all officials again, and the CBI will also be present there. Then, more details will emerge at 5:00 PM," he said.

Chargesheet handover process underway  

He said the process of formally handing over the chargesheet and its documents was still underway, and the contents were being reviewed.

"The process of handing over the CBI charge sheet is still ongoing; the documents are currently being reviewed. So, it is difficult to say right now what exact details are present in it," Ashish said.

"No information regarding the second post-mortem has been received yet, nor is it visible in the prima facie short summary documents provided. It is possible it might be present in the main body of documents. Mentions of tampering, influence, or PM2 are not present there right now," he added.

CBI seeks permission of deeper investigation

He said that the CBI had sought permission from the court for a deeper investigation.

"They have asked the court for permission to conduct a deeper investigation. Cruelty is mentioned; the Dowry Prohibition Act is mentioned. So, on all these things, the CBI has presented certain things with facts, and on some things, the CBI is demanding further investigation. More clarity on this will come at 5:00 PM," Ashish said.

On the investigation, he said the CBI had examined around 150 witnesses." The CBI has spoken with 150 witnesses; it has proven some things conclusively, but some things haven't been mentioned yet," he said.

"2-3 days of phone call lists involving high-ranking officials who were attempting to cover up--all these things have perhaps not been mentioned yet. That also needs to be done; it is very crucial," he said.Calling the matter serious, Ashish urged the judiciary to treat the accused like any other citizen."

About Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha was found hanging at her in-laws’ house on May 12. Her family alleged that she faced mental and physical abuse along with dowry-related harassment, while her in-laws claimed it was a case of suicide. 

Samarth allegedly took her to AIIMS Bhopal and said that she had hanged herself at home around 10:20 pm. Doctors at AIIMS said Twisha was brought to the hospital dead, after which a medico-legal case was registered. 

Following the initial police probe, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem to address key concerns and the family’s allegations of lapses in the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

After the second autopsy, the CBI assumed control of the investigation and arrested Samarth and Giribala.  

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