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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Are accused judge Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh receiving special privileges in jail? Here's what we know

Accused Judge Giribala and her son Samarth Singh are reportedly receiving special VVIP treatment in the jail hospital in the Twisha Sharma death case.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Are accused judge Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh receiving special privileges in jail? Here's what we know
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A fresh controversy has emerged in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, with allegations that accused Judge Giribala and her son, Samarth Singh, are receiving preferential treatment while in judicial custody. The claims have triggered widespread criticism and renewed concerns over unequal treatment within the prison system.

According to sources familiar with the matter, both accused continue to remain lodged in the jail hospital despite the passage of considerable time since their arrest. Their prolonged stay in the medical facility has raised eyebrows, particularly as undertrial prisoners are generally expected to be housed in regular barracks unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Medical and Security Grounds Cited

Sources indicate that Samarth Singh has been permitted to stay in the jail hospital on medical grounds after reportedly citing an injury. Judge Giribala, meanwhile, is said to have been accommodated in the hospital ward primarily due to security-related concerns.

While prison authorities have not publicly commented on the arrangement, the decision has led to allegations that the accused are enjoying privileges not typically available to ordinary inmates. Critics argue that such accommodations create the perception of a separate set of rules for influential individuals.

A source associated with the jail administration claimed that the facilities being provided resemble 'VVIP treatment,' a characterisation that has further intensified public debate surrounding the case.

Public Anger and Demand for Transparency

The alleged preferential treatment has generated significant outrage among local residents and legal observers. Many have questioned whether influential accused individuals are receiving benefits that would not ordinarily be extended to other prisoners facing similar circumstances.

The issue has reignited discussions about VIP culture within institutions and the need for equal treatment under the law. Legal experts and civil society members have called for greater transparency regarding the reasons behind the continued hospital stay and whether any special approvals were granted for the arrangement.

Sensitive Case Remains Under Spotlight

The Twisha Sharma death case has attracted considerable public attention since the investigation began. Allegations of influence and powerful connections have repeatedly surfaced during the course of the probe, making every development in the case subject to intense scrutiny.

The involvement of a judicial officer among the accused has added another layer of sensitivity, with many closely watching the conduct of authorities and the judicial process.

So far, officials have not issued a detailed statement explaining the duration of the hospital accommodation or clarifying whether the arrangement is temporary. As calls for accountability continue to grow, the alleged VVIP treatment of the accused is likely to remain a contentious issue in an already closely watched case.

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