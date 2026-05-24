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Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS to conduct second autopsy in Bhopal today, SC hearing on Monday

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed that a fresh autopsy be conducted by a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

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Updated : May 24, 2026, 08:05 AM IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS to conduct second autopsy in Bhopal today, SC hearing on Monday
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A medical team comprising four senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has reached Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma on Sunday, following earlier directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed that a fresh autopsy be conducted by a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with the team departing earlier in the day and subsequently arriving in Bhopal with advanced medical equipment to carry out the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo-motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is likely to consider the matter on Monday.

The Supreme Court registered a suo motu case, 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepencies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'.Earlier today, a local court in Bhopal remanded her husband and the prime accused, Samarth Singh, to seven days of police custody.

The judicial order, effective from May 23 to May 29, was granted to facilitate further interrogation into the circumstances leading up to her death. The decision followed the formal production of the accused before the magistrate on Saturday, after his medical examination.

Samarth Singh's counsel, however, expressed opposition to the remand and stated that they will apply for bail after the seven-day period.

Earlier, a medical board team was formed to conduct the second post-mortem examination on Sunday. The action was initiated after a Bhopal court authorised the Director of AIIMS Delhi to oversee the procedure following a formal request from the Madhya Pradesh state government. The team, with their latest instruments, are on the way to Bhopal.

Samarth Singh had been on the run until he was taken into custody from Jabalpur on May 22. The scrutiny has not been limited to him alone, as three formal notices have also been sent to his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a former judge.

However, the Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she had been subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family members. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and demands for a detailed investigation into the case.

As the local police proceed with their initial custody interrogation, Twisha's family has expressed a demand for a "fair investigation" from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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