Twisha Sharma death: Bar Council suspends license of advocate Samarth Singh over dowry death case

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday passed an interim order suspending the license of advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect after allegations of dowry death.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday passed an interim order suspending the license of advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect after allegations of dowry death. In a press release on May 22, the BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra stated that an FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh and others in relation to allegations of dowry death, cruelty, and allied offences.

This decision came amid ongoing criminal proceedings and scrutiny over the case surrounding the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, in Bhopal.

The Bar Council said that the allegations are 'grave' and directly affect the dignity, discipline, and public image of the legal profession. The Bar Council also emphasised that advocates, as officers of the court, are expected to uphold high standards of conduct and any activity that undermines the dignity of the profession or shakes public trust is subject ot disciplinary review.

Suspension of Samarth Singh to remain in force

As per the interim order, Singh has been barred from appearing, acting, pleading, or practicing before the court, tribunal, or authority of India during the suspension period. Samarth is also not allowed to represent himself as an enrolled advocate until further notice.

More deets about the Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha Sharma was a 33-year-old former Miss Pune and a content creator from Noida, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026, just months after he marriage to Samarth Singh.

Her family has alleged dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and potential foul play, which led to an FIR against her husband and mother-in-law. In a major development in the case, Samarth Singh appeared at Jabalpur court to surrender 10 days after Twisha's death.

Later, he was taken into custody by Bhopal Police and will be produced in court within 24 hours, as per the police. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told news agency ANI, ''He has been taken into custody, and our police team is handling this entire process. We have to produce him before the court within 24 hours. So we will produce him within the given time.''