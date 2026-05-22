FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Can SRH snatch top-two spot from RCB? Full qualification scenarios explained

Can SRH snatch top-two spot from RCB? Full qualification scenarios explained

CBSE extends deadline again for Class 12 answer copies amid technical glitches

CBSE extends deadline again for Class 12 answer copies amid technical glitches

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeIndia

INDIA

Twisha Sharma Case Update: Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court after 10 days on run | Watch

Amid mounting pressure, police increased the reward for tips leading to Samarth Singh’s arrest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 and filed a petition in court to revoke his passport.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 22, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Case Update: Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court after 10 days on run | Watch
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samarth Singh appeared at Jabalpur court to surrender 10 days after his 33-year-old wife Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12. The court directed him to surrender in Bhopal instead.

Amid mounting pressure, police increased the reward for tips leading to Samarth Singh’s arrest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 and filed a petition in court to revoke his passport. The High Court also issued a notice to Giribala Singh over petitions seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail. 

The case sparked scrutiny after the Madhya Pradesh Police was criticized for a weak investigation, as the belt used by Twisha Sharma for hanging wasn’t submitted for autopsy. Doubts were also raised about co-accused Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law, influencing the probe given her background as a former judge. She has also been accused of not cooperating with the investigation.

Twisha Sharma Death: Top developments from the case

Meanwhile, advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the victim's side, said the accused should have surrendered before the trial court or the investigating officer in Bhopal.

"The trial court is in Bhopal, and the investigating officer is also in Bhopal, he (Twisha's husband and the accused, Samarth Singh) should surrender before them...If he wants to surrender, he should do it in the trial court or in front of the investigating officer," he said.

On Friday, a second autopsy on Twisha Sharma’s body was ordered following demands from her family. Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh are both facing allegations of dowry harassment.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to pleas filed by the father of Twisha Sharma and the State government opposing the anticipatory bail granted by a lower court to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the 33-year-old woman who was found dead in her Bhopal matrimonial house on May 12.

Samarth Singh withdraws anticipatory bail

Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the High Court, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said, according to PTI.

The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.

About Twisha Sharma death case

On May 12, model-actor Twisha was found dead, barely five months into her marriage with lawyer Samarth Singh. The couple met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025. Her parents have alleged she faced several types of abuse, including physical harm from her husband and in-laws. Chats on WhatsApp between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, reveal she felt “trapped” in an unhappy marriage and was dealing with mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twisha Sharma Case Update: Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court after 10 days on run | Watch
Twisha Sharma Case Update: Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court after 10 d
SRH owner Kavya Maran to marry Anirudh Ravichander soon? Here's all you need to know
SRH owner Kavya Maran to marry Anirudh Ravichander soon? Check details
Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on her mangalsutra look, reveals if she got married secretly: 'What's the big deal'
Kangana breaks silence on her mangalsutra look, reveals if she got married
Cockroach Janta Party: How parody account became platform for expressing frustration? Will Gen-Z revolt against government?
How Cockroach Janta Party became biggest political outfit online?
Can SRH snatch top-two spot from RCB? Full qualification scenarios explained
Can SRH snatch top-two spot from RCB? Full qualification scenarios explained
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement