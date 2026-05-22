Twisha Sharma Case Update: Samarth Singh surrenders in Jabalpur Court after 10 days on run | Watch

Amid mounting pressure, police increased the reward for tips leading to Samarth Singh’s arrest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 and filed a petition in court to revoke his passport.

Samarth Singh appeared at Jabalpur court to surrender 10 days after his 33-year-old wife Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12. The court directed him to surrender in Bhopal instead.

Amid mounting pressure, police increased the reward for tips leading to Samarth Singh’s arrest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 and filed a petition in court to revoke his passport. The High Court also issued a notice to Giribala Singh over petitions seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail.

The case sparked scrutiny after the Madhya Pradesh Police was criticized for a weak investigation, as the belt used by Twisha Sharma for hanging wasn’t submitted for autopsy. Doubts were also raised about co-accused Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law, influencing the probe given her background as a former judge. She has also been accused of not cooperating with the investigation.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Twisha Sharma death case: Twisha's husband and accused, Samarth Singh, arrives at the Jabalpur court. He was absconding in the case.



According to his advocate, Saurabh Sunder, Samarth Singh is here to surrender, and they are moving an… pic.twitter.com/alsYkSTlld — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Twisha Sharma Death: Top developments from the case

Meanwhile, advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the victim's side, said the accused should have surrendered before the trial court or the investigating officer in Bhopal.

"The trial court is in Bhopal, and the investigating officer is also in Bhopal, he (Twisha's husband and the accused, Samarth Singh) should surrender before them...If he wants to surrender, he should do it in the trial court or in front of the investigating officer," he said.

On Friday, a second autopsy on Twisha Sharma’s body was ordered following demands from her family. Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh are both facing allegations of dowry harassment.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to pleas filed by the father of Twisha Sharma and the State government opposing the anticipatory bail granted by a lower court to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the 33-year-old woman who was found dead in her Bhopal matrimonial house on May 12.

Samarth Singh withdraws anticipatory bail

Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the High Court, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said, according to PTI.

The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.

About Twisha Sharma death case

On May 12, model-actor Twisha was found dead, barely five months into her marriage with lawyer Samarth Singh. The couple met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025. Her parents have alleged she faced several types of abuse, including physical harm from her husband and in-laws. Chats on WhatsApp between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, reveal she felt “trapped” in an unhappy marriage and was dealing with mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws.