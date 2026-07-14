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Twisha Sharma Case: Why ex-district judge Giribala Singh, son’s custody extended till July 28?

Twisha Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. The judicial custody of accused Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh has been extended by 14 days.

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Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Twisha Sharma Case: Why ex-district judge Giribala Singh, son’s custody extended till July 28?
Twisha Sharma Case: Why ex-district judge Giribala Singh, son’s custody extended till July 28?
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A court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh by 14 days till July 28 in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing during the hearing. The CBI had moved an application before the court seeking a 14-day extension of the judicial remand of both accused, and the court allowed the extension till July 28.

Counsel representing the Twisha's family, Ankur Pandey, said, "The CBI sought a 14-day judicial remand based on the facts that the accused had not cooperated with the investigation and had refused to provide their voice samples.

After the court permitted the collection of voice samples (during the previous hearing), the CBI visited the jail, prepared the necessary memos, and placed them before the court to show that the accused had declined to provide the samples."

He further said the investigating agency also informed the court that certain reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were yet to be examined, while some digital evidence still required forensic analysis.

In addition, statements of some important witnesses are yet to be recorded."Considering all these facts, the CBI requested a 14-day extension of the judicial remand of both accused, and the court extended the remand for a further 14 days," the lawyer added.

Pandey further said the CBI had again sought the court's permission to collect the voice samples of both accused, stating that they were required to match certain audio evidence collected during the investigation.

"During the previous hearing, both accused had initially agreed to provide their voice samples. Samarth Singh later refused to do so, while Giribala Singh allegedly declined to complete the process after providing a partial sample. Following which, the CBI filed a fresh application for the sample, and the court permitted the agency to collect the voice samples of both accused," the lawyer added.

Twisha Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. While her in-laws claimed she died by suicide, her maternal family alleged that she was murdered.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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