Twisha Sharma Case: CBI creates 'tunnel view' of final hours to solve dowry death case mystery

‘Tunnel view’ works by combining CCTV footage, call records, Wi-Fi logs, internet usage, smart-device data, forensic mapping, and witness statements into one consolidated timeline to reconstruct a crime’s final moments.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing former actor-model Twisha Sharma’s death, is using an advanced ‘tunnel view’ method to digitally recreate her last moments before she was discovered dead at her marital residence in Bhopal on May 12.

To understand exactly what happened that night, the agency is building a detailed, minute-by-minute virtual timeline of events leading to Twisha’s death.

What is Tunnel view?

‘Tunnel view’ works by combining CCTV footage, call records, Wi-Fi logs, internet usage, smart-device data, forensic mapping, and witness statements into one consolidated timeline to reconstruct a crime’s final moments.

According to sources, CBI is merging CCTV clips, phone data, Wi-Fi logs, CDRs, and forensic room mapping of the Katara Hills residence into a virtual spatial model of the property.

The aim is to track Twisha’s movements, identify who went in or out of specific areas, and build an accurate timeline before her death.

The agency expects the ‘tunnel view’ analysis to reveal critical time lapses, suspicious activity, discrepancies in witness statements, and possible post-incident evidence tampering.

The digital reconstruction could assist investigators in establishing whether coercion, conspiracy, or intentional manipulation of the crime scene occurred on the night of Twisha’s death.

CBI arrests Giribala Singh

Meanwhile, Giribala Singh was taken into CBI custody Thursday evening after the Jabalpur High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail. Samarth Singh had surrendered earlier before a court after reportedly being on the run for 10 days.

The case gained nationwide attention after Twisha’s family accused the local police of serious lapses in the investigation. The family pointed out that the FIR in the matter was registered three days after her death.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma was a Noida-based former actor and model and was married to Samarth Singh of Bhopal last December. She was found hanging at her matrimonial home on May 12 under mysterious circumstances, raising suspicions of alleged foul play.