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Twisha Sharma Case: 80-kg dummy brought in to recreate final moments as CBI visits Giribala Singh's home

As part of the ongoing probe, the team used a dummy body to gather crucial evidence in the presence of accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

Twisha Sharma Case: 80-kg dummy brought in to recreate final moments as CBI visits Giribala Singh's home
Image source: ANI
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    A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday visited the residence of former district judge Giribala Singh, accused in the Twisha Sharma dowry-harassment case, and actively recreated the crime scene.

    As part of the ongoing probe, the team used a dummy body to gather crucial evidence in the presence of accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh.

    CBI recreates crime scene

    As per reports, Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, informed interrogators that he had brought her down from the noose, while his mother, Giribala Singh, had untied the knot around her neck. 

    The investigating agency accompanied Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, a retired district judge, to ascertain the manner in which Twisha was brought down and how the knot was untied. The objective is to recreate the complete sequence of events.

    The belt used as the ligature was tested for strength to determine its weight-bearing capacity. 

    A team of six CBI officials, including one female officer, inspected Giribala's house.

    Protest held for Twisha

    On Sunday, a silent protest was held demanding justice in the death of Twisha Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

    The protest comes after Sharma, a resident of Noida, died in Bhopal on May 12 after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

    The Bhopal District court has sent former judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2.

    The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the CBI to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

    Who was Twisha Sharma?

    Twisha Sharma was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

    The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

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