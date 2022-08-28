Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Boundary wall of neighbouring society damaged after being hit by debris

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition (ANI photo)

After Supertech's twin towers in Noida were successfully reduced to dust on Sunday, 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society ATS Village has been damaged after being hit by the debris, ANI reported.

"10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other that this has been received," Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority.

The twin towers were demolished using a controlled implosion technique at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. It took nearly eight months of hard work and determination to demolish the twin towers worth nearly Rs 800 crore.

As per an estimation, a total of Rs 17 crore has been spent on the demolition exercise, which will be borne by the builder. The company said it has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida.

