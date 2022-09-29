Twin towers demolition: Noida authority asks officials to clear debris by Nov 28

The scene after the demolition of the 100-metre-high twin towers in Noida on August 28, 2022

The Noida Authority directed officials on Wednesday that the removal of debris from Supertech's twin towers from the site in Sector 93A should begin on Thursday and end by November 28.

It also directed Edifice Engineering, the company hired to destroy the twin towers, to rebuild a piece of the ATS Village society's border wall that was damaged during the twin tower demolition on August 28.

The nearly 100-meter-tall towers were demolished in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment that ruled their construction within the Emerald Court society grounds to be unconstitutional.

The secondary breaking of the debris is currently ongoing at the site, following which it will be delivered to the construction and demolition waste processing unit.

The destruction left behind 80,000 tonnes of debris, the most of which was filled in the basements of the buildings and the remaining 30,000 tonnes must be removed from the site.

According to an official statement, the Noida Authority met with all stakeholders on Wednesday to examine the post-demolition works.

During the meeting, Supertech Ltd said that the post-demonstration structural audit work had been finished and that the report will be available by September 30.

Following extensive discussion, Noida Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer Praveen Mishra requested that Edifice Engineering provide detailed reports on vibration monitoring, visual inspection, and crack gauge reading.

"The work of rebuilding the broken boundary wall of ATS Village has been started by Edifice Engineering. It was instructed that the design of the boundary wall should be as per the pre-constructed boundary wall," according to the statement.

"The pillars required for this should also be as per the pre-made design and material and the construction work of boundary wall should be completed by October 15," it added.

In order to protect the residents from the dust generated when the debris is broken, six smog guns have been arranged but they are not being used currently and only sprinklers are used, the Noida Authority noted.

"To settle the dust generated by breaking up C&D waste, both the smog guns and sprinklers should be used regularly," the officials were told.

Noida Authority also directed Edifice that the work of removal from the site should be started from September 29.

