Twin Towers Demolition: 'Satisfactory' AQI in Noida today, to be in 'moderate' category for next 2 days

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index was reported at around 94 for Noida (Satisfactory) at 4 pm on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Two days after the demolition of Supertech's twin towers, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida was 'satisfactory' on Tuesday evening. The air quality did not deteriorate even after the two towers' demolition, probably due to rain in the city on Monday and the Noida Authority implementing dust mitigation measures at the demolition site.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) was reported at around 94 for Noida (Satisfactory) at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Meteorologists say the visibility might have also worsened due to the moisture in the air following rains across various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday.

“The forecast suggests, that peak wind speed is likely to remain between 8-16 km/hour for the next two days, till about September 1, so the air quality index may continue to remain moderate,” Dr BS Murthy who leads SAFAR team at IITM Pune told News18.

UPPCB Noida officer Praveen Kumar said the department is constantly monitoring the air quality in the area where Twin Towers were demolished. 

"We monitor the air quality and share the information with Noida Authority, which is taking dust mitigating measures," he told TOI. The department will keep up the monitoring till August 31.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Delhi, mercury in the national capital fell by a few notches as the minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 35.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

'Intoxicated with power': Anna Hazare's fresh salvo at Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi excise policy

 

 

