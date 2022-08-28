Noida twin towers demolition: Residents of these Noida localities should wear face masks after blast

Noida twin tower demolition | Photo: PTI

The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers here on Sunday, in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption.

Only last-minute inspections remain as the towers -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.

"All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A have to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day. Several of them left on Saturday itself, with some going to relatives' or friends' places in Delhi NCR only while some driving out to Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on short vacations.

Meanwhile, in an advisory issued for the public Saturday evening, the Noida Authority asked people, especially children, the elderly and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks in the aftermath of the demolition as a precautionary measure.

The authority especially asked residents of nearby Parsvnath Prestige, Parsvnath Srishti societies, village Gejha and others in Sectors 93, 93A, 93B, and 92 to wear face masks after 2.30 pm.

The closest buildings next to the twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away. The demolition would be done in a manner so as not to cause any structural damage to other buildings, the officials said.

While nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no fly zone for drones. The air space within one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.

All work related to the placement of explosives and connecting them is already complete. The only work remaining is interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on Sunday, project officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Noida twin towers demolition: How 3,700 kg explosives will flatten the 100-metre-tall illegal structures